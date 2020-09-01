News Corp is launching a special investigation bringing experts, those on the frontline and the families together to dissect the sorry mess of aged care.

News Corp is launching a special investigation bringing experts, those on the frontline and the families together to dissect the sorry mess of aged care.

Do you know someone who is in aged care? Are they getting the treatment they deserve? And do you know if they are getting the care they and their families pay for?

From Wednesday to Friday this week, News Corp Australia is launching Aged Care 360 - a special investigation bringing experts, those on the frontline and the families of those in aged care - together to dissect the sorry mess and offer solutions.

In our special investigation, we will unveil where the $44 billion industry has gone wrong - as billions of dollars are left untraced.

We will also look inside the horror homes across the country with startling new data and whistleblowers speaking out against them.

Then, we will explore the solutions to fix the broken aged care sector.

Our investigation will also have round table TV discussion with key players hosted by Sky News' Peter Stefanovic and News Corp's Health Correspondent Sue Dunlevy.

You can watch the TV round table online at your local News Corp masthead website from Thursday September 3 at 6am AEST.

If you have an aged care story to share you can contact our reporter at sue.dunlevy@news.com.au

Originally published as Aged Care 360: Lifting the lid on Australia's aged care sector