Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
He said he bought a large amount of drugs in order to get a better price from his drug dealer.
He said he bought a large amount of drugs in order to get a better price from his drug dealer.
Crime

After premature birth, dad turned to drugs for stress relief

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
11th Aug 2020 4:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A father who turned to drugs to deal with the stress of having a prematurely born baby has been fined after police found more than 300 grams of cannabis in his house.

William Michael Wing-Griffiths, 28, pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to possessing cannabis and possessing drug utensils.

MORE NEWS

HOW PAIN OF LOSING CHILD DRIVES MUM TO CHASE DREAM

COUPLE HAD DRUGS, KNUCKLE DUSTER, SYRINGES IN DRAWERS

WOMAN CAUGHT DRINK DRIVING TWO DAYS IN A ROW

The court heard on Thursday, April 9 police raided Wing-Griffiths's Kallangur home.

They found four packages of cannabis in the house, one containing 290 grams, one containing 17 grams, one containing five grams and one three grams.

Police also found a cannabis grinder, scales and two water pipes that had been used.

The court heard Wing-Griffiths' partner had given birth to a premature baby late last year and to deal with the stress he had turned to cannabis.

He said he bought such a large amount of cannabis in order to get a better deal.

Wing-Griffiths was ordered to attend a drug diversion course.

Originally published as After premature birth father turned to drugs for stress relief

court crime drugs william michael wing-griffiths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We are now in lockdown’: Aged care facility’s big decision

        Premium Content ‘We are now in lockdown’: Aged care facility’s big decision

        News THE Northern Rivers facility says they are prioritising the safety of residents and staff.

        Footy club rallies to help injured player

        Premium Content Footy club rallies to help injured player

        News AFTER a tackle put Nigel Marshall in the emergency room, Marist Brothers have...

        VOTE NOW: Where is the best bakery on the Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Where is the best bakery on the Northern Rivers?

        News We've collated a list, but which one is your favourite?

        What do Neil Diamond, Lismore and COVID-19 have in common?

        Premium Content What do Neil Diamond, Lismore and COVID-19 have in common?

        News Neil Diamond song used to remind people of social distancing