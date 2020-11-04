AFP ‘bugged’ mum’s phone for two years to catch fugitive son

Alleged cocaine kingpin Markis Scott Turner fled Australia a month before his supreme court drug smuggling and trafficking trial. His mum Elizabeth Anne Turner is charged with helping him escape.

THE Australian Federal Police had been "bugging" Elizabeth Anne Turner's phone on and off for two years when her son was arrested in the Philippines.

Markis Turner was arrested for high level cocaine smuggling and trafficking in 2011 and fled the country four years later in August 2015 to avoid his supreme court trial.

He was arrested on September 15, 2017 in Manila.

Mackay District Court heard five days later Mrs Turner received a Foreign Affairs and Trade Department phone call, that the AFP tapped, informing her of her son's capture.

The court previously heard Mrs Turner told police in February 2016 she believed her son had taken his own life, which she later repeated to the supreme court in April that year.

Mrs Turner is charged with helping her son flee the country and lying to the supreme court. She has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony.

Elizabeth Anne Turner leaving Brisbane Supreme Court in 2016 where she is accused of giving false testimony.

In an audio recording played for the jury, Mrs Turner is heard initially pretending to be her sister when the case worker first called before saying "Mmm" when she was told the call was at the request of her son.

"He's asked me to call you and advise you that he has been arrested in Manila … and that occurred on September 15," the case worker said.

"Oh okay," Mrs Turner said.

The court heard Mrs Turner was told embassy staff had arranged to visit Mr Turner on September 26 and they would get written permission to be able to update her on his case.

The case worker told Mrs Turner her son had been charged in the Philippines for conspiracy to import commercial quantities of border controlled drugs - drug trafficking - which had a maximum penalty of life.

The court heard this was inaccurate and that Mr Turner had been arrested in Manila, but it was in relation to his Australian drug charges.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines on September 15, 2017, two years after he fled the country against of his drug smuggling and trafficking trial.

Mrs Turner is heard asking the case worker to relay back what her son "needs us to do".

The court heard after this call Mrs Turner phoned her daughter and her husband. The AFP also intercepted those calls which were played for the jury.

Mrs Turner could be heard telling her daughter to call her back on another phone. About 20 minutes later she rang her husband and said she "got some bad news".

Under questioning from defence barrister Saul Holt, who represents Mrs Turner, AFP agent Justin Trembath told the court the AFP had been "bugging" Mrs Turner's phone on and off since October 2015.

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony. Photo: Janessa Ekert

Mr Holt asked Mr Trembath if he had been aware that, on the day of his arrest, Mr Turner had been allocated a local lawyer in the Philippines.

"I don't recall that," the federal agent said.

"Are you aware of any capacity for Markis Turner to contact any of the family or anyone else in the world or in Australia between September 15 and 20, 2017?" Mr Holt asked.

"I'm not aware if he had the ability or not," Mr Trembath said.

Mr Trembath told the court he had no idea what information Mrs Turner received between September 15 and 20, 2017.

Mr Trembath said he believed only phone numbers associated with Mrs Turner had been tapped.

The case against Markis Scott Turner

A MACKAY jury in the trial against Elizabeth Turner heard details about the Australian Federal Police case against her alleged cocaine kingpin son.

Federal agent Justin Trembath took over as the case officer in 2010. The following year, 2011, Markis Scott Turner was arrested and charged with drug smuggling and trafficking.

Mackay District Court heard the first warrant was issued in late 2009.

Brisbane barrister Saul Holt, who represents Mrs Turner, asked if the allegations against his client's son involved him planning "a sophisticated importation and trafficking of cocaine scheme" that involved recruiting Colombian nationals to come to Australia to be part of the process of manufacturing and producing the drug.

Markis Turner. Picture: Ross Irby / Daily Mercury

Mr Trembath said "yes".

"He pretends in effect on the AFP's allegations that those Colombian nationals were employees of his business," Mr Holt said.

"That's correct," Mr Trembath said.

"And even puts them through English language schools," Mr Holt said.

"That's correct," the federal agent said.

Mr Holt questioned Mr Trembath on a plan for suspending the cocaine in hydraulic oil so it could be imported under the pretence of being used for mining equipment.

"I don't believe he (Mr Turner) came up with that idea but that was what the syndicate used," Mr Trembath said.

The court heard there were allegations Mr Turner was involved in setting up laboratories to extract the cocaine from the hydraulic oil.

"Yes he purchased chemicals and rented a property," Mr Trembath said.

Mr Holt referred to allegations Mr Turner had set up "ready-to-go" trafficking networks in Sydney and Melbourne with "links to some pretty serious crooks in both those places".

Mr Trembath said that was correct.

So far 12 witnesses have given evidence, three more remain for the prosecution case.

The trial continues later this morning.