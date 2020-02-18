Menu
Dusty is rolling in the dough.
AFL

AFL’s million dollar men revealed

by James McKern
18th Feb 2020 5:55 PM

THE AFL has released showing nine players in the 2019 season surpassed the magical seven-figure mark.

The total over the million-dollar mark surpasses the number from 2018 and equals the highest number of players to earn the staggering sum.

Of the nine players to bring home the big dollars, the two at the top of the pile are believed to be Richmond superstar Dustin Martin and Fremantle's dual Brownlow Medal winner Nat Fyfe.

They're said to have earned more than $1.2 million.

Three players landed in the $1.1-$1.2 million range, with four being paid $1 million to $1.1 million, according to the AFL's total player payment summary.

Hard to argue Fyfe isn’t worth every penny.
The AFL says the other six players "in or near" the million dollar price tag are among Jeremy McGovern (West Coast Eagles), Jeremy Cameron (GWS Giants), Lance Franklin (Sydney Swans), Josh Kelly (GWS Giants), Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood), Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong), Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs), Andrew Gaff (West Coast Eagles) and Patrick Cripps (Carlton).

Blues superstar Patrick Cripps has shown his worth.
The final player in the group was the Western Bulldogs Tom Boyd who did not play a game in 2019 and reached a settlement with the club over his seven-year deal.

The AFL average wage increased in 2019, rising to $363,430. The league also saw a rise in total revenue, up by $15.3 million with a surplus of $27.9 million.

Buddy’s deal with the Swans still has him near the top.
AFL clubs spent a total of $242.3 million in player payments last year.

Bont will take on more responsibility in 2020.
