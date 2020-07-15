Menu
Aerial view of Gabba Cricket Ground Brisbane, Queensland 06 Jan 1999. stadium football oval /Stadiums
AFL

AFL to move 100s of players and more games to Qld

by Jessica Marszalek
15th Jul 2020 10:04 AM
More AFL games will be played in Queensland and more teams based here as Victoria's coronavirus crisis continues to escalate.

The news, announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, comes as Queensland records no new COVID-19 cases.

"I can reveal that the AFL has approached Queensland to move more of its teams and players here to Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said

The Premier said she hoped that if the AFL was going to base more of its competition here, then Queensland could also host the AFL grand final.

Aerial of the Gabba venue (Brisbane Cricket Ground) at Woolloongabba, and city of Brisbane, Queensland.
She said the AFL was looking to book hundreds of hotel rooms over the next two months in a boon for the accommodation sector, but she said the health of Queenslanders would be paramount.

"It means more Queenslanders here can go and see the games," she said.

"It's more fire in the belly for the Suns and the Lions."

"I stress none of these measures can happen without strict quarantine protocols and the COVID management plan that has allowed the AFL season to proceed," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Given the choice between not having a season and having it based in Queensland I think I know what the fans would like to happen.

"It means more Queenslanders can see more games.

"And, as I told Gil (AFL CEO Gil McLachlan), if the season is based here then the Grand Final should be played here too.

"Negotiations between the NRL and the Chief Health Officer are continuing."

 

