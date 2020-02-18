AFL State of Origin team leaks revealed

HAWTHORN coach Alastair Clarkson has reportedly given the all clear for up to six Hawthorn players to take part in the return of State of Origin footy next week.

Six Hawks stars are expected to be announced when senior coaches John Longmire (All Stars) and Damien Hardwick (Victoria) reveal their squads at noon (AEDT) on Tuesday.

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin was the first player to confirm his involvement in next week's bushfire relief match, announcing on Monday he would play for Victoria.

The Brownlow medallist and premiership star was the first player picked for the representative battle against the All-Stars on February 28 at Marvel Stadium.

The Herald Sun first reported Hawthorn would have up to six players in the star-studded representative clash.

James Worpel, Ben McEvoy and James Sicily are all expected to join Clarkson (Victorian assistant coach) in the Victorian squad this week.

Hawks Liam Shiels, Shaun Burgoyne and Isaac Smith will all reportedly be picked to play for the All Stars.

It comes after the AFL scrapped previous selection rules capping the selection of players from each AFL club at three players from each club.

Meanwhile, Martin this week told the Herald Sun it would be an honour to pull on the "Big V" in the State of Origin-style contest to raise funds for communities affected by this summer's bushfires.

"I can't imagine how hard it must be for the families and communities that have lost everything in the bushfires," Martin said.

"I'm really grateful to be able to play a small part along with the rest of the guys in helping rebuild these people's lives and communities."

Victoria will be coached by two-time Richmond premiership mentor Hardwick with help from Clarkson and Robert Harvey, with Sydney's John Longmire to lead the All-Stars with help from Stuart Dew and Michael Voss.

