Menu
Login
Darcy Moore is finally back for the Magpies. Picture: Michael Klein
Darcy Moore is finally back for the Magpies. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Pies dealt late blow with Cox out

15th Jul 2018 12:13 PM
Mason Cox has been ruled out of the Magpies side. Picture: Michael Klein
Mason Cox has been ruled out of the Magpies side. Picture: Michael Klein

DARCY Moore is the cavalry and Jeremy Howe will be the general for Collingwood's young defence in their AFL clash against West Coast.

The Eagles have loaded up their attack for Sunday's match at the MCG, recalling Josh Kennedy, Jack Darling and Mark LeCras.

By contrast, the Magpies defence has lost key defender Lynden Dunn for the season with a knee reconstruction and Ben Reid also is injured.

The Pies will also be without key forward Mason Cox, who is a late out with general soreness.

Moore will return from a hamstring injury for his first game since round eight and only his fifth of the season.

He will play on either Darling or Kennedy in a crucial match-up. Howe has missed only one game this season and has finished in the top five of the club best-and-fairest voting for the past two years after joining from Melbourne.

Will the Magpies have enough defensive strength to stop the Eagles?

Also on Sundayday, North Melbourne hosts Sydney and Port Adelaide take on the Dockers.

Related Items

Top Stories

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping COLES will continue to offer its heavy-duty plastic bags for free to help customers transition away from … plastic bags.

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    Movies Advance screenings will be held by two local cinemas

    Local Partners