Despite a powerful stand by Eddie Betts last week another indigenous footy star has been targeted by a racist social media troll.
AFL rocked by another case of racism

by David Zita
26th Jun 2020 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:10 PM

Melbourne defender Neville Jetta has become the latest player to publicly speak out against racial vilification.

After Carlton forward Eddie Betts took to social media to call out an online troll last week and delivered a powerful message on ﻿AFL 360, Jetta drew attention to a racist comment on his Instagram feed.

On a post Jetta made showing a special artwork organised by his family in honour of his 150th game last week, one user posted a monkey emoji in the comment section.

Jetta called out the post on his Instagram story.

"Another online racial comment but to me this time around," Jetta said.

"Awesome to wake up to... there needs to be a better system in place to track people like this and hold them accountable."

Neville Jetta has hit back at an online troll.
The 30-year-old's club took to social media following the post to show their support for the 150-gamer.

"This is racism," it said.

"This needs to stop.

"We, as a collective, need to hold online trolls + social media platforms accountable."

Originally published as AFL rocked by another case of racism

