AFL legend cops life ban from footy

AFL legend Brian Lake plans to appeal against a lifetime ban after he was deregistered from football for an incident on the weekend.

Lake, who won three premierships with Hawthorn, was banned from playing footy at all levels after receiving a two-match ban for striking in a local Victorian competition during Caroline Springs' win over Sunshine on Saturday.

The penalty saw him fall foul of the national registration policy, which rules any player who racks up 16 weeks worth of suspensions in their career is unable to play football at any level.

Lake has now been banned for a total of 21 matches across his career. He was able to play on past the 16-week mark because AFL players receive a 25 per cent discount, but his latest indiscretion took him over the edge.

However, Lake has vowed to fight his ban.

"They want ex-AFL players to come back and play in the local leagues and serve this up," Lake told foxsports.com.au.

"Yes, I got reported (on Saturday) and probably deserve two weeks. But something needs to be done to this ruling, even if it's all AFL suspensions are scrapped and you start fresh when you go back to local footy.

"I understand it's to stop thugs in local footy but AFL suspensions should not be counted. Things you get suspended for at the top level wouldn't even be looked at in local footy."

Lake has been playing footy for more than 20 years and made his AFL debut for the Western Bulldogs in 2002 before finishing his career with the Hawks.

Lake is filthy about his ban.

"That's why I got deregistered, because of all the suspensions you have through AFL - it even comes up from Under 19s," Lake told the Herald Sun.

"I was 17 (then), so it's a 20-year span that you're talking about that you can get suspended in.

"To get reported like that is not great, but to be deregistered … you want players playing in the league, don't you? You want AFL players coming back to support their local clubs."

Lake posted a screenshot on Instagram of the letter he received from AFL Victoria informing him he'd been deregistered.

It read: "The purpose of this letter is to inform you that you have been deregistered as a player and official in line with the National Player and Official Deregistration Policy. Deregistration commences at the conclusion of your final suspension (26/05/2019).

"As per the National Player & Official Deregistration Policy, should you wish to appeal your deregistration, please refer to section 3.3.

"Any appeal must be submitted to (the) Community Football Operations Manager at AFL Victoria."

Lake retired in 2015 as a two-time All Australian and three-time premiership winner who won the Norm Smith Medal for best on ground in the 2013 grand final when Hawthorn defeated Fremantle.