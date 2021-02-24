Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
$104m price tag includes the expansive landholding as well as 40,000 cattle
$104m price tag includes the expansive landholding as well as 40,000 cattle
Property

AFL boss has stake in NT cattle station

by GARY SHIPWAY
24th Feb 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan and the billionaire family behind Reece Plumbing have emerged among the big names in the syndicate that splashed out $104m to buy the Territory's famous Wave Hill cattle station in the Victoria River District, 750km south of Darwin.

Western Grazing which is one of Australia's largest beef producers, put Wave Hill and Cattle Creek Stations on the market in September.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It owned and operated the properties for almost 30 years and directors said the sale was part of a strategic review of its cattle operations.

ASIC documents reveal Jumbuck's Wave Hill purchase came with significant backing from the Wilson family, which owns a controlling stake in ASX-listed Reece Group, and was worth $2.5bn in 2019 according to Forbes.

The $104m price tag includes the expansive landholding as well as 40,000 cattle, and is one of the highest prices ever paid for a single cattle property in Australia.

Wave Hill Station is best known as the scene of the Wave Hill Walk Off - a strike by Gurindji stockmen in 1966 which went on to shape the Aboriginal land rights movement in the 1970s.

The deal to sell the property to key syndicate member Jumbuck, owned by the MacLachlan family and run by the AFL chief executive's cousins Jock and Callum MacLachlan, was announced in December and settled last week.

The AFL boss and Melbourne-based investor Robert Frost hold minor shareholdings. Wave Hill is Jumbuck's second NT investment, having purchased the Killarney Station for $35m in 2014.

 

gary.shipway@news.com.au

Originally published as AFL boss has stake in NT cattle station

More Stories

afl afl chief gillon mclachlan northern territory nt property

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free? How you could win a share in $500k

        Residents’ plea to end speeding on suburban Ballina road

        Premium Content Residents’ plea to end speeding on suburban Ballina road

        News Residents sick of excessive speeding on local road with speeds of 100km/h not...

        Skaters’ delight: Wheels in motion at Wollongbar

        Premium Content Skaters’ delight: Wheels in motion at Wollongbar

        News Park will have swings, climbing net, skate park, fitness equipment

        36 trees to get chopped to make way for luxury treetop cabin

        Premium Content 36 trees to get chopped to make way for luxury treetop cabin

        News The treetop cabin has already been approved, but now the applicant has to deal with...