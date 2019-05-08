Demon opens up on star’s apology

MELBOURNE veteran Jordan Lewis has accepted injured star Steven May's version of events and is willing to give the new recruit a second-chance, following his breaking of team rules.

The Demons recruit was spotted out drinking on Sunday and the former Gold Coast Suns player was forced to apologise to his teammates on Tuesday morning.

Lewis explained the Demons had a "hard and fast rule" that if players were in rehab they shouldn't be drinking and that May had made a "bad choice" across the weekend.

The Demons defender spoke of the reaction within the room, explaining as a senior player, he took May's honesty to heart and didn't hold a grudge against his fellow teammate.

"He basically got up in front of the group today and just explained what's going on and he understands it's not good enough and we expect more," Lewis said.

"I think people would take it differently. I give people chances, I don't judge people for mistakes they make or decisions they've made.

"For me, he was honest when he got up in front of the group and people may sit there and say, he may have done it in the past at Gold Coast - I don't know too much about his history there.

Steven May talks with Jordan Lewis (C) and Jack Viney (R) during a Melbourne training session. Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

"But certainly coming to our club and he's got up in front of the group today, we wouldn't expect him to be in that position again. If he is in that position again, then you start to question whether he is serious about it."

Lewis suggested May knew where he stood after having to face the entire team, but believed there had been some hypocrisy from former players, who like Lewis, would've had a drink while in rehab over their careers.

"Over my career, absolutely you would've [had a drink in rehab]. You just be smart about it, that's the honest truth," he said.

"Stuff filters back and some of the commentary over the last couple of days, those people would've done it as well so you can't sit there and pretend to be angels. "

Richmond key forward Jack Riewoldt suggested the incident would be a "wake-up call" for May and that he was a victim of the Melbourne bubble.

"It's probably a wake-up call for Steven. On the Gold Coast, it's a non-traditional football state and you can probably sneak through the cracks a little bit in the social sides of things and not have photos taken," Riewoldt said.

"Welcome to the fishbowl of Melbourne where there's 10 AFL teams."

