Double trouble: Collingwood confirms significant injuries

COLLINGWOOD defender Matthew Scharenberg will miss the remainder of the season, with scans confirming he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Having injured his knee in the third term against Richmond at the MCG on Saturday, the 23-year-old will require his third knee reconstruction.

The luckless Magpie has played in 16 games this season, averaging 19.7 disposals and 3.0 rebound 50s.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley told reports he was "shattered" for the defender after the game on Saturday.

"The overwhelming feeling in the rooms at the moment is disappointment for him," Buckley said after Collingwood's 28-point loss.

"We're shattered for him.

"For a young member of our club, of our playing group - who has had his fair share of setbacks and obstacles - his attitude is first class, his character is first class and we'll put our arms around him to try and support him as best as we can."

Jamie Elliott has suffered another injury setback. Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Scans have also confirmed that star forward Jamie Elliott suffered a hamstring injury in Collingwood's VFL game against North Melbourne on Sunday.

The injury-plagued Elliott hasn't played an AFL game in 2018, suffering multiple hamstring injuries after having ankle surgery in the pre-season.

Elliott injured his hamstring late in the final quarter.

The Pies are hopeful that he can recover and return to full training in the final weeks of the home and away season.