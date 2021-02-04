Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been found by authorities two days after the became stranded in mud during a Queensland expedition. But what they were searching for is a shocker.
Two men have been found by authorities two days after the became stranded in mud during a Queensland expedition. But what they were searching for is a shocker.
Offbeat

Adventurers stranded for days hunting for unlikely creature

by Grace Mason
4th Feb 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men on a snail searching expedition came unstuck and needed to be rescued when their car got bogged in a remote in a remote corner of the Far North.

The pair, a 60-year-old Redlynch man and a 72-year-old Cranbrook man, set off to hunt for a rare Australian snail species on remote Palmerville Station west of Lakeland on Monday morning, but just a few hours into the journey their four-wheel drive became stuck in thick mud.

Laura police Sen-Constable Adam Frew located two men who became bogged during a snail-hunting expedition west of Lakeland. Picture: Supplied
Laura police Sen-Constable Adam Frew located two men who became bogged during a snail-hunting expedition west of Lakeland. Picture: Supplied

MORE NEWS

Family won't give up search for fishermen

Weipa croc attack survivor calls for action

Rescue mission to save steer from creek

With no mobile phone service they could not call for assistance, but police said the experienced Australian travellers were well prepared with five days worth of food and having given family GPS coordinates of their destination before leaving.

The men failed to return on Tuesday so family called police.

The area where two men who became bogged during a snail-hunting expedition west of Lakeland. Picture: Supplied
The area where two men who became bogged during a snail-hunting expedition west of Lakeland. Picture: Supplied

 

Laura police Sen-Constable Adam Frew headed towards the GPS location on Wednesday and located them about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

"Covered in mozzie bites with smiles from ear to ear the men were now back in safe hands," a police spokesman said.

 

Laura police Sen-Constable Adam Frew located two men who became bogged during a snail-hunting expedition west of Lakeland. Picture: Supplied
Laura police Sen-Constable Adam Frew located two men who became bogged during a snail-hunting expedition west of Lakeland. Picture: Supplied

 

"Sen-Constable Frew managed to winch the men's car out of the bog and has them travelling back home with a story to tell."

The Laura officer said the men's planning had paid off.

"Providing family with extensive details of the journey allowed us to locate these men quickly in very difficult terrain," he said.

Police encouraged anyone venturing into remote country to always carry sufficient water, food and a satellite phone in case of any unexpected trouble.

Originally published as Adventurers stranded for days hunting for unlikely creature

missing men police search and rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s moved at snail’s pace, but Byron bypass set to open

        Premium Content It’s moved at snail’s pace, but Byron bypass set to open

        News Protests, rare snails and work to placate nearby residents have all slowed down the much anticipated Byron bypass.

        Byron company hopes to engage in cannabis oil trials

        Premium Content Byron company hopes to engage in cannabis oil trials

        Health Low-dose oils approved for pharmacy sale but they don't exist yet

        Stealth fighter cleared for flights over Evans Head

        Premium Content Stealth fighter cleared for flights over Evans Head

        News Low level flying will be a part of training exercises in the region

        Study wants cannabis users with Parkinson’s disease

        Premium Content Study wants cannabis users with Parkinson’s disease

        News A pilot study will investigate if using cannabis can help patients