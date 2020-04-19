Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WIRES TWO adorable little Echidna Puggles around the Lismore area last year are finally released into the wild in Northern Rivers bushland.
WIRES TWO adorable little Echidna Puggles around the Lismore area last year are finally released into the wild in Northern Rivers bushland.
News

Adorable puggles released after months of care

Francis Witsenhuysen
19th Apr 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO adorable little echidna puggles have been released back into the wild in Northern Rivers Bush land after months of care.

A WIRES Northern Rivers spokeswoman said the first puggle came into care on August 24 last year. Mum echidna died after being hit by a car some time earlier.

"His rescuer Damian was driving along High Street in Goonellabah when he came across Mum Echidna on the road, he stopped and noticed something moving on her stomach," the spokeswoman said.

"Rescuer Damian called WIRES 24 hour hotline for help, and delivered the deceased echidna to WIRES volunteer Leoni.

"Leoni was able to safely remove a tiny puggle very much alive from mum's pouch. The puggle was tiny with eyes not yet open, no spines and very much dependent on mum for survival."

The spokeswoman said the second puggle came into care on December 3 when he was accidentally dug up by an excavator working in Lismore.

"He would most likely have been fast asleep deep in a burrow, waiting for mum to return," she said.

"As much as he was unlucky in being dug up, luck was definitely on his side as he was not injured plus the fact that he was actually noticed."

WIRES was contacted and shortly thereafter the little fellow was brought into care.

"He joined little Damien already in care and they have since developed and finally today they were released together back to the wild."

Puggle season typically begins mid-August.

If you come across an injured or orphaned critter please phone WIRES on 6628 1898. The group is still operating during this coronavirus pandemic and will discuss with you how best to comply with social distancing when arranging to rescue or collect a critter.

More Stories

echidnas editors picks northern rivers community foundation puggles release wires northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More young writers can get on board a creative bus in region

        premium_icon More young writers can get on board a creative bus in region

        News THE StoryBoard creative writing program is set to get a second vehicle thanks to State Government funding.

        Will medicinal cannabis supply be disrupted?

        premium_icon Will medicinal cannabis supply be disrupted?

        News Most medicinal cannabis comes from the UK and Canada

        Macadamia Castle defends itself against COVID-19 challenges

        premium_icon Macadamia Castle defends itself against COVID-19 challenges

        News POPULAR tourist facility has 150 animals which still need to be cared for during...

        Meals on Wheels helps avoid rush of supermarkets

        premium_icon Meals on Wheels helps avoid rush of supermarkets

        News MEALS on Wheels Ballina can take on more clients aged 65 and over.