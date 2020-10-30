ADANI CLASH: Council accuses mine of planning dodgy roads

Isaac Regional Council said Adani’s drainage plans were so inadequate the roads would be significantly flooded every two years. Picture: Cameron Laird

ADANI has been accused of being an irresponsible developer with Isaac Regional Council airing its frustrations over two disputed stretches of road.

In the latest council meeting, Mayor Anne Baker said the mining giant had refused to meet flood standards in its plans for Elgin Rd and Moray Carmichael Boundary Rd, at Belyando.

The two roads connect the Adani Carmichael Construction camp to the Gregory Highway, with Moray Carmichael Boundary Rd running directly past the site.

The council said Adani's drainage plans were so inadequate the roads would be significantly flooded every two years.

An Adani spokeswoman said the council's demands went beyond the terms of the agreement and were out of step with engineering standards listed for neighbouring councils.

"It is unreasonable to ask Adani to construct a gold-plated road when the surrounding roads in the region built and maintained by council are not designed to the same standard," she said.

"As part of our road infrastructure agreement with Isaac Regional Council we have already undertaken $20 million in road maintenance on upgrades and we are ready to get started on the next $100 million, which will see more than 100 jobs for regional Queenslanders over the next two years, including many workers from the Isaac region.

"We have completed all the planning requirements and detailed designs, which include justification around flood design, and the ball is now in Isaac Regional Council's court to approve these plans so we can get on with employing another 100 regional Queenslanders at a time when jobs are so desperately needed.

"We are proud to say the Carmichael mine and rail projects currently employ more than 1500 people and more than $1.5 billion has also been awarded in contracts, with 88 per cent of those contracts delivered in Queensland."

The council says it already made concessions with the mining giant in November 2019.

Its planning scheme mandates roads be built so they only flood in a one in 50-year rain event.

The council said it made an agreement with Adani that road flooding could be likely once every five years.

But the council said Adani's plans had failed to meet even these reduced requirements.

"Based on modelling commissioned by Adani, (it) would result in inundation denying mine access of up to 14 days duration on average once every two years in addition to lesser rainfall impacts," it said.

"(The council) calls on Adani to fulfil its contractual obligations as a responsible developer."

Isaac councillors said they were also frustrated the mining company had tried to involve the State Government in the road dispute.

The two roads connect the Adani Carmichael Construction camp to the Gregory Highway, with Moray Carmichael Boundary Rd running directly past the site.

The council said Adani contacted the State Government last Friday accusing the council of not acting reasonably.

"(Council) expresses its strong dissatisfaction that Adani has elected to seek Queensland

Government intervention in circumstances where it is not party to the Infrastructure Access

Agreement and where it has no role," it said.

The council said if the state wanted to become involved in the fight, it should take over responsibility for the two roads.

A Transport and Main Roads Department spokesperson said: "This is a council road and the dispute is between Adani and the council."

