Meet Rose McGowan’s new gender-fluid lover

ROSE McGOWAN's personal life is looking up, less than a year after she bravely called out Harvey Weinstein and became one of the driving forces behind the #MeToo movement.

The actress is dating Rain Dove, 28, who has been creating headlines as the world's most famous non-binary gender model.

McGowan, 44, has been pictured in a number of romantic moments with the statuesque Dove, who prefers to be referred to as "they" rather than as she or he - but no one knew who the mystery date was until now.

They're certainly a very modern couple, with McGowan also preferring not to label herself as a man or a woman.

They attended the Ozy Fest in New York last weekend, where they were seen strolling Central Park and kissing, but online reports wrongly said McGowan was with a man.

Actress Rose McGowan now identifies as gender non-binary. Picture: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Charmed star was previously involved with music producer Boots and other famous exes include Marilyn Manson, Ryan Phillippe and Matthew Lillard.

McGowan - one of Weinstein's most vocal accusers - was among the first to point the finger at him in bombshell tweets in October following a newspaper exposé.

The star has reportedly reached a settlement with the producer, who denies allegations of rape in his hotel room at 1997's Sundance Film Festival.

McGowan has also been an LGBT rights activist and came out as non-binary in March, saying: "I don't wanna be a man or a woman. That's the thing, I'm not."

Former firefighter Dove began modelling as a bet with pals but went on to enjoy serious success in the industry.

The formidable 6 foot 2 inch activist Dove models in both men's and women's clothing and claims gender doesn't exist - it is "a social construct you don't have to fit into" - but doesn't correct people when mistaken for a man.

Dove said: "I used my gender-bending profile as something that had gotten me a bunch of odd jobs from nannying to landscape."

As a couple, they'll certainly have no shortage of interesting conversation.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.