Actor dies while filming TV show

Godfrey Gao collapsed and died while completing a physical challenge for the reality show Chase Me.

Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao has died aged 35 of a heart attack after he collapsed during filming of a reality television show in China.

The star was filming an episode of Chase Me, a competitive reality show involving 2 teams who race to complete physical challenges, South China Morning Post reports.

According to reports, Gao was running for a challenge when he suddenly fell to the ground during filming.

It was later found he had suffered a heart attack, leading to cardiogenic shock.

"The show's medical staff began rescue efforts right away, and then rushed him to the hospital," a statement from the show said.

"After more than two hours of effort, the hospital announced that Gao died suddenly of cardiogenic shock. For this we feel incomparable pain and extreme sorrow."

The actor's Taiwanese agency JetStar Entertainment also confirmed that Gao had passed away early on Wednesday.

"He has unfortunately left us, leaving us extremely shocked and saddened, and we are still unable to accept this," the agency said.

"His family has rushed to the scene. Please understand Godfrey's family is experiencing deep sorrow and grief, and avoid excessive disturbance to them.

"We will accompany Godfrey's family in handling the relevant matters with a low profile."

Gao's Instagram page has been flooded with tributes from adoring fans in shock from his sudden death.

He is best known for his role as the male lead in romantic drama Remembering Lichuan, and as a model for Louis Vuitton.