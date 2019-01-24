Acid attack survivor’s stalker battle

Dana Vulin is an acid attack survivor who has since endured five years of hell at the hands of a stalker.

It's been nearly seven years since Dana Vulin survived a brutal acid attack.

Now the 32-year-old from Perth has revealed she's been facing a whole new hell after becoming the victim of a relentless stalker for five years.

While initially the burns survivor laughed off the contact from her online fan, things took a dramatic turn when they began contacting people in her life.

"At first I didn't care because it was just on social media but then they started contacting everyone I knew," she told Channel Seven's The Morning Show on Wednesday.

"But then they sent flowers to my mum's house with an obsessive love letter and that was when I started getting really worried.

"The fact that they had my address and I guess they went through all that effort to find my mum's house.

"I didn't know the person but everything that life had taught me previously, taught me to just be cautious. It just went on for so long."

While the issue has since been "resolved" it went on for five years, with the motivational speaker saying it was a hindrance to her life.

Dana's story became well known in Australia in 2012, after she was doused in spirits and set on fire by a jealous woman who wrongly accused her of sleeping with her husband.

She suffered horrific third-degree burns to more than 60 per cent of her body in a brutal attack two-and-a-half years ago.

Her attacker Natalie Dimitrovska, who threatened Dana after breaking into her flat in the early hours of February 16, 2012, before pouring methylated spirits on her while holding a naked flame - was sentenced to 17 years in jail.

Dana Vulin endured years of painful rehabilitation after the 2012 attack. Picture: Supplied

Doctors never really expected Dana to survive the unspeakable brutality she had endured.

Following the unprovoked attack, she spent years in recovery, famously wearing a compression mask on her face and enduring more than 200 surgeries on her body.

While her attacker, who was high on ice at the time, was given a jail term, Dana received a life sentence - something she opens up about in her book, Worth Fighting For.

In it, she recalled how it felt like "the whole world was on fire" when her face, arms, chest, shoulders and naked stomach all went up in flames.

"The flames spread to my head, my hair went up in seconds and when I reached up to wipe the burning chemicals off my face, my hands were already on fire," Dana recalled.

Dana Vulin has opened up about her stalker and her life as a motivational speaker on The Morning Show.

"The pain was excruciating but through my screaming I could hear Natalie making her escape through the sliding door.

"She was laughing at me while I burnt alive. When I stood up the flames were getting worse and I could barely think through the pain.

"Panicked, I turned to the sink, trying to put the flames out by pouring a bucket of water over myself."

Dana is now a motivational speaker, travelling the world to share her story with others.

Dana Vulin, before the attack. Picture: Supplied