Accused thief 'injured' woman during alleged break-in

Barry John Geaney, 52, is charged with assault of a person over 60, stealing, entering a dwelling and possessing drug utensils.
Sherele Moody
A MAN accused of hurting an elderly woman when she found him in her home is out on bail.

Townsville's Barry John Geaney, 52, is charged with assault of a person over 60, stealing, entering a dwelling and possessing drug utensils.

He applied for bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

Justice Soraya Ryan said Mr Geaney allegedly grabbed the woman's elbow and forced her to the ground when she and her husband found him in their Maryborough home late last year.

She said the alleged victim was left with scrapes and abrasions.

Justice Ryan said Mr Geaney allegedly fled the scene in a car driven by someone else and was eventually located by police.

She released him on bail, noting the disability pensioner did not pose a risk to the woman.

Mr Geaney will return to court on a date to be decided. -NewsRegional

