Accused shooter to stay behind bars until 2020

A failed business deal appears to be the reason behind a violent shooting which has left a woman with serious head injuries at a Gibraltar Rd house in Rangewood. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

THE man accused of shooting a woman in the face at a Rangewood property will stay behind bars on remand until 2020.

Shane Cregan, 47, was last night charged with seven offences including attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police allege he stormed the Rangewood Gibraltar Rd property armed with two guns before firing a single shot into the woman's face about 8am on Wednesday.

Police allege the shooting was over a business arrangement that turned sour.

Cregan, a former part-owner of the Townsville Gun Shop, allegedly wrestled with the injured woman until she managed to crawl under a car to escape.

Police claim the woman's husband also tried to fight off her attacker but suffered a foot injury.

Hero tradies working across the street heard the ordeal and rushed to the scene.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Cregan, who did not emerge from the watch house, did not apply for bail.

He was remanded in custody and the matter will next be heard for a committal mention on Wednesday, January 29.