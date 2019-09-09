Accused NZ shooter’s chilling question

Brenton Tarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre, repeated asked police, ‘How many did I kill?’ after his arrest. Picture: Mark Mitchell/AFP

Brenton Tarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre, repeated asked police, ‘How many did I kill?’ after his arrest. Picture: Mark Mitchell/AFP

The first thing on the mind of the man accused of killing 51 people in the Christchurch mosque shootings was how many lives he had claimed.

The Australian reports accused terrorist Brenton Tarrant repeatedly asked police "How many did I kill" and "How many did I get?", or questions to that effect, after his dramatic arrest in relation to the massacre.

The 28-year-old Australian national is facing 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a charge laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 in New Zealand.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On March 15 this year, Tarrant allegedly opened fire on worshippers at two Christchurch mosques - Al Noor and Linwood - during Friday prayers, killing 51 people including children.

Tarrant was eventually dragged from his car by two police officers who had just attended a training session on armed offenders.

They had rammed his vehicle on the driver's side.

Video showed them flipping him over on the path with their feet.

The shootings were live streamed on Facebook before the video was removed, however dozens of people have been charged with possessing a copy of the now-banned footage.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed to change the country's gun laws in the wake of the horrific shootings.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would never say the name of the Christchurch shooter. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The first tranche of the gun reform bill passed 119-1 and became law in April.

Tarrant allegedly used two semiautomatic weapons, two shotguns and a lever-action firearm.

Ms Ardern said she struggled to recall any surviving victim who had suffered a single gunshot wound.

"In every case, they spoke of multiple injuries, multiple debilitating injuries that deemed it impossible for them to recover in days, let alone weeks," she said.

The Prime Minister has vowed to never say the accused shooter's name.

Tarrant's trial was scheduled to begin on May 3 next year but could be delayed to avoid clashing with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

It could run for six to 12 weeks.