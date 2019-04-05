Accused NZ gunman’s legal backflip

Brenton Tarrant will appear in court for the second time today. Picture: YouTube

TODAY may be the day that the Christchurch shooting victims' families come face-to-face with the Australian man arrested over a terror attack on two mosques.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, will appear later today in the High Court at Christchurch three weeks on from the shootings that killed 50 people. He will face 50 charges of murder and dozens more of attempted murder as he returns to court.

Making his second court appearance since his arrest on the day of the attack, the former NSW resident will face 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder, police have confirmed.

They said other charges were still being considered, but declined to comment further.

Tarrant is reportedly being held in New Zealand's only maximum security prison, in Auckland, and will appear in court via video, a common practice in New Zealand's legal system.

He will not yet be required to enter pleas.

What is expected to be a brief and largely procedural hearing will also be held under tight media rules, including a ban on photography, with the presiding judge citing "the need to preserve the integrity of the trial process and ensure a fair trial" among other considerations.

Much of the hearing is likely to take place behind closed doors.

But as Tarrant's first appearance was closed to the general public, today may be the first chance the victims' families have to see him in court.

There were earlier suggestions Tarrant intended to represent himself at trial but two Auckland-based lawyers have confirmed to media they have been appointed to act on his behalf.

In the meantime, Tarrant has had no access to television, radio, newspapers or visitors, prison authorities say.

The accused gunman is facing 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges. Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

This lack of access to the outside world has prompted Tarrant to lodge a complaint over prison conditions.

A Corrections source told New Zealand news website Stuffthe inmate's complaint included that he was not being allowed any access to visitors or phone calls.

A Corrections spokesperson confirmed the man has "no access to television, radio or newspapers and has no approved visitors".

"He is being managed in accordance with the provisions set out in the Corrections Act 2004 and our international obligations for the treatment of prisoners," the spokesperson said.

"For operational security reasons, no further information will be provided."

The alleged gunman has been segregated from other prisoners and is able to be observed 24 hours a day, either directly by staff or via CCTV camera.

Despite labelling the shooting an act of terrorism, authorities have not laid charges under New Zealand's anti-terror laws and have not said whether they intend to.

The country's terrorism legislation has in the past proven unwieldy and complex, and some legal experts have said terror charges may complicate a prosecution for no material difference in outcome if the accused is found guilty.