Two men are facing court over supplying cocaine.
Accused drug dealer was ‘fishing’ when arrested, court hears

Aisling Brennan
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:18 AM
ONE of two men charged over the alleged supply of a large amount of cocaine claims he was just "fishing for the day", a court has heard.

Jasper Nash, 33, from Homebush West, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

Police will allege Mr Nash met with his co-accused, 36-year-old Kurrajong man Scott Christopher Pritchard, in Wardell where they spent some time together.

They then allegedly departed in opposite directions before Mr Pritchard was later stopped by Tweed Byron Police District officers and found with more than 12.4kg of cocaine in his vehicle.

It's alleged when police stopped Mr Nash, they found almost $2000 and two mobile phones in his car.

Mr Nash's defence lawyer said his client had been "fishing for the day" and argued the drugs were found in Mr Pritchard's car.

"(The fish weren't biting), that's why my client turned around and went home, then the drugs were found in Mr Pritchard's car," he said.

Mr Nash will go to trial to defend the allegations on August 17 in Lismore District Court.

Meanwhile, Pritchard, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine, will not be called to give evidence during Mr Nash's trial.

The court heard the prosecution had initially intended to call upon Mr Pritchard but had since decided against it.

Instead they will rely upon surveillance camera footage and police observations will be used as evidence.

Pritchard will have his matter mentioned again in the Lismore District Court after Mr Nash's trial concludes on August 21.

The court also heard phone records had been subpoenaed between January 1 to February 28, 2019, which both the defence and the prosecution will have access to as part of proceedings.

