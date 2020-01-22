Accused cancer faker charged with defrauding boyfriend

New charges against Lucy Victoria Wieland have been heard in court for the first time.

This is the second set of charges against Ms Wieland, who police allege lied about having terminal ovarian cancer and dishonestly obtained $55,000 in GoFundMe donations in 2018.

The new charges, some of which are for offences committed against her former boyfriend Bradley James Congerton, included fraud, forgery and possession of restricted drugs.

Mr Congerton, who is in the Australian Defence Force, became her full-time carer as a result of the alleged illness.

Ms Wieland was supposed to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today, but her absence was excused because she now lives in Gladstone.

Magistrate Steven Mosch said the case had received significant publicity.

The case will be mentioned again on January 29, her appearance is excused. Ms Wieland is expected to be committed to higher court for the first set of charges on the same day.