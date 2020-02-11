Accused bank robber extradited to face Lismore court

A MAN who was extradited from Perth last month will face court over allegations he used a blood-filled syringe to rob a Ballina bank in 2017.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce confirmed James David Vinall was extradited from Perth to Sydney in January after he was released from custody in Western Australia, where he was serving time for non-related offences.

Mr Vinall was charged with armed robbery with an offensive weapon and demanding property with menace with the intent to steal.

Police will allege Mr Vinall committed armed robbery at a River St bank in Ballina on January 11, 2017, where he demanded money from the teller.

The teller handed over cash before Mr Vinall allegedly fled and was last seen on River St.

Police were told Mr Vinall was armed with a blood-filled syringe. No one was injured during the robbery.

Mr Vinall's matter was mentioned before Sydney Central Local Court last month, where he was bail refused.

The matter was adjourned, and Mr Vinall is expected to appear via video link on April 15 at Lismore Local Court.