Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW police
NSW police
News

Accused bank robber extradited to face Lismore court

Aisling Brennan
11th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was extradited from Perth last month will face court over allegations he used a blood-filled syringe to rob a Ballina bank in 2017.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce confirmed James David Vinall was extradited from Perth to Sydney in January after he was released from custody in Western Australia, where he was serving time for non-related offences.

Mr Vinall was charged with armed robbery with an offensive weapon and demanding property with menace with the intent to steal.

Police will allege Mr Vinall committed armed robbery at a River St bank in Ballina on January 11, 2017, where he demanded money from the teller.

The teller handed over cash before Mr Vinall allegedly fled and was last seen on River St.

Police were told Mr Vinall was armed with a blood-filled syringe. No one was injured during the robbery.

Mr Vinall's matter was mentioned before Sydney Central Local Court last month, where he was bail refused.

The matter was adjourned, and Mr Vinall is expected to appear via video link on April 15 at Lismore Local Court.

ballina crime bank robbery lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stylish and sustainable: Kombi gets electric transformation

        premium_icon Stylish and sustainable: Kombi gets electric transformation

        Business The brains behind the conversion says he can transform most classic cars into electric vehicles

        Will Cyclone Uesi hit the North Coast?

        premium_icon Will Cyclone Uesi hit the North Coast?

        News THE category two cyclone is expected to strengthen in the days ahead and may reach...

        Cape Byron gets drenching close to 1974 record

        premium_icon Cape Byron gets drenching close to 1974 record

        News The town has nearly reached its rainfall totals for 2019 in just 40 days

        SES units called to hundreds of jobs including flood rescues

        premium_icon SES units called to hundreds of jobs including flood rescues

        News IT’S been a busy few days for the State Emergency Service on the Northern Rivers...