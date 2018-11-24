Menu
Login
Police have been told the group was hunting when the 20-year-old driver was shot in the back of his right shoulder.
Police have been told the group was hunting when the 20-year-old driver was shot in the back of his right shoulder. splendens
News

Accidental shooting near Armidale overnight

Rae Wilson
by
24th Nov 2018 4:59 AM

POLICE are investigating after a man was injured in what is believed to be an accidental shooting in the state's west.

It has been alleged two men, aged 20 and 47, and one teenage boy, aged 15, were driving a utility at a property on Rockvale Road, Thalgarrah, near Armidale about 8.30pm on Friday.

Police have been told the group was hunting when the 20-year-old driver was shot in the back of his right shoulder.

Emergency services were called to the property about 10pm, before NSW Ambulance Paramedics took the man to Armidale Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

He is being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for specialist referral and monitoring.

Detectives attached to New England Police District established a crime scene at the property and seized the firearm believed to be involved.

As inquiries continue, the public are reminded to always ensure safe and responsible practice when handling firearms.
 

accidental shooting armidale editors picks
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners