Robert Forster has died at the age of 78. Picture: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Celebrity

Academy Award nominated star dead

12th Oct 2019 2:21 PM

ACTOR Robert Forster, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, has died at the age of 78.

His family and friends have confirmed that he passed away at his home in Los Angeles following a brief battle with brain cancer.

Forster had a movie career spanning more than 50 years. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Forster's most recent movie role was in El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie, which was released on Netflix on Friday.

The New York-born star started his career on Broadway in Mrs Dally Has A Lover before being cast in Reflections In A Golden Eye opposite Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando in 1967.

Over the course of his career, Forster starred in more than 100 films including Jackie Brown, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, The Descendants and Me, Myself and Irene.

 

He appeared in El Camino, which was released the same day as his death.
His role in Jackie Brown even earned him an Oscar nomination in 1997.

Forster also appeared in dozens of TV shows, including Breaking Bad, Twin Peaks, Heroes and Last Man Standing.

He is survived by his four children Bobby, Elizabeth, Kate and Maeghan; his grandchildren Tess, Liam Jack and Olivia; and longtime partner Denise Grayson.

