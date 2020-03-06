Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tired Boy Studying In Bedroom
Tired Boy Studying In Bedroom
Crime

Abuse accused admits giving ‘mixed signals’ to teen

by Lea Emery
6th Mar 2020 8:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy admitted in a police interview some messages she sent him were inappropriate.

The 35-year-old denies ever touching the boy.

She has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to three counts of indecent treatment of a child and one count of carnal knowledge.

It is alleged she inappropriately touched and had sex with the boy while he was living with her in March 2017.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was best friends with the boy's mother, the court was told.

During an interview with police, played to the jury yesterday, the woman was asked if she thought it was appropriate to send text messages to the boy declaring her love and also complaining he had rejected her.

"It's probably not an appropriate conversation," she told police.

"I think (the boy) is extraordinarily mature.

"I meant it as a support but maybe it came on in a pressure way."

The woman told police she loved the boy, who is the son her best friend, like a mother would and considered him as another one of her children.

She told police she may have behaved in an "immature" manner in sending some of the text messages.

"It may have given him mixed signals or confused him in a way," she said.

The woman also admitted to buy the boy clothes, computer games and other items.

The trial continues today.

More Stories

Show More
coast crime editors picks gold sexual abuse sourt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s official, Flow Hive honey tastes the best

        premium_icon It’s official, Flow Hive honey tastes the best

        News FLOW Hive took the world by storm in 2015 and now five years on their honey has been found to taste the best in a study at UQ.

        Call for Medicare rebates for GP phone appointments

        premium_icon Call for Medicare rebates for GP phone appointments

        News DOCTORS back calls for new Medicare rebates for emergency telehealth consultations...

        Bare shelves: North Coast stores stripped of essentials

        premium_icon Bare shelves: North Coast stores stripped of essentials

        News THE stores had put limits in place, but loo paper has still disappeared from the...

        SPELL SALE: Cult fashion label offers huge reductions

        SPELL SALE: Cult fashion label offers huge reductions

        News INTERNATIONALLY adored fashion label Spell & The Gypsy are having an enormous...