NSW’s abortion laws set to be overturned. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty Images
Health

Abortion law set to be overturned

by Heather McNab
28th Jul 2019 10:16 AM

ABORTIONS could be decriminalised and the termination of pregnancies regulated as a medical procedure in NSW under legislation set to be introduced to state parliament.

The Reproductive Healthcare Reform Bill 2019, a private members bill, will be introduced to parliament this week by independent MP for Sydney Alex Greenwich.

The bill outlines that a woman does not commit an offence if she procures a termination withinthe framework provided in the legislation, amending sections 82 and 83 in the Crimes Act 1900.

"The bill ensures women in NSW have access to safe and lawful terminations without the threat of criminal convictions and provides doctors with the legal clarity they have long sought," Mr Greenwich said in a statement on Sunday.

 

NSW Independent candidate for Sydney, Alex Greenwich, will introduce The Reproductive Healthcare Refrom Bill 2019 to parliament. Photo: AAP
Based on lawsalready in place in Queensland and Victoria, the bill also has the support of Australian Medical Association.

It was developed by a cross-party working group with the oversight of Health Minister Brad Hazzard, who on Sunday welcomedthe bill.

"Women in NSW shouldhave the same reproductive rights as women in other states," Mr Hazzard said in a statement.

"This bill would ensure women and their doctors are appropriately protected in NSW and this medical procedure is properly regulated."

AAP

