Aboriginal culture to be protected in Tweed Shire

TWEED Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) has welcomed the Tweed Shire Council's efforts to establish better protection of cultural heritage in the region.

Council on Thursday unanimously supported the 2018 Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan, which aims to assist property owners and developers to better understand current legislation in place to protect Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) across the shire.

"Of all the plans that council's adopted, this is the jewel in the crown as it recognises us as the first people," Tweed Byron LALC CEO Leweena Williams said.

"It recognises our existence here and we're still here. It hasn't been an easy journey and there's still a long way to go. But this is probably on an international level as a leading model for cultural protection heritage, it certainly is in the state. Council is leading the way in cultural heritage protection."

Despite supporting the plan, Mayor Katie Milne called for further consultation with the community to address concerns raised by Friends of Terranora president Greg Burgis at the community access meeting.

Mr Burgis said 150 Terranora properties would be directly impacted by the plan if predictive classification was enforced. "The predictive classification on this land just doesn't really make any sense to us," he said.

Ms Williams said she believed an exhaustive consultation had addressed Mr Burgis' concerns but ultimately supported having another meeting.

"The laws of protection are not new, they've been in place since 1974," she said. "This document embeds that a little further into the protection of this shire."