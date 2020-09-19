WATCH: Star claims virus vaccine will ‘kill billions’

Gary Ablett Sr has aired a number of bizarre claims in a 27-minute rant about coronavirus.

Footy legend Gary Ablett Sr has shared conspiracy views about the coronavirus in a lengthy video that has sparked concerns for his mental state.

Ablett posted the 27-minute rant to YouTube with the title "What's really going on and who's behind it all''.

The clip, filmed while he was driving, includes claims about the virus being deliberately released.

Gary Ablett Sr made the impassioned talk about coronavirus in his car. Picture: Screenshot YouTube.

The Geelong superstar introduces himself at the start of the video, saying "this is Gary Ablett, Gary Ablett Sr".

He makes reference to the illuminati, freemasonry and "secret society people who are behind all this".

"This virus was deliberately made and designed and deliberately released by these people because they're using it as camouflage for their many globalist agendas, including their main one: to crash the global economy".

The usually reclusive former star says "I'm not normally one to come out and do videos like this but I feel that angry at what's going on, the corruption, the high level corruption".

He labels Premier Daniel Andrews a "puppet" and claims Victoria is "the test case for what they're wanting to want to do in the entire nation".

"We need to wake up Australians. We need to wake up and rise up and stand against this stuff."

Of the origin of the virus, he says it was "very deliberately designed".

Ablett Sr said he believed the virus had been deliberately released. Picture: Screenshot YouTube

"It's not natural, it didn't come from bats, they're lying to us like they had been for decades. It was man-made in a lab, deliberately designed and then deliberately released and that's all coming out now."

"They don't want a cure. Why? Because they want us to take their vaccines. And their vaccines are going to kill us. They want to wipe out billions of people."

He claimed the virus stats were being manipulated to make it look far worse than it is.

"Even the COVID deaths they're manipulating and exaggerating."

Ablett repeatedly refers to the second coming of Jesus Christ and says "as Christians we're living in exciting times. But for those who don't know Christ, then it's scary."

"The rapture of the church is close, is imminent.

"The only real answer for the world at this time is to repent of your sins and give your heart to Jesus Christ."

The video has attracted multiple comments on social media from people asking if Ablett is OK.

