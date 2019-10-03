Menu
Login
Gary Ablett will play on in 2020.
Gary Ablett will play on in 2020.
Sport

Ablett confirms new contract details

by Ben Waterworth
3rd Oct 2019 1:49 PM

Gary Ablett will play on in 2020.

The Geelong champion confirmed on Thursday that next season would be his 19th and final in the AFL.

And Ablett isn't the only veteran Cat that'll remain at the club, with dual premiership defender Harry Taylor also agreeing to a one-year contract extension.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

"Harry and Gary were both excellent players for us this year, and more importantly we see both as being able to contribute to us winning games in 2020," Cats football manager Simon Lloyd said.

"Their on-field efforts were there for all to see, and they also took significant time to invest in our large base of emerging talent, speeding the development of this exciting group of players."

Ablett confirmed his news personally on his own platform, Exclusive Insight.

The 35-year-old said he'd "given great thought and consideration" towards his future, but said he believed he could improve in 2020.

"I believe I can still meet, and to an extent exceed my own expectations, and it is for that reason why I have agreed to terms with Geelong and penned a new deal to extend my career for a 19th season," Ablett wrote.

"I have no doubt in my mind that as a team we're capable of winning the premiership next year which is why I've decided to go around again.

"I'll be putting in a lot of hard work during the off-season to give myself the best opportunity to play my role well and perform at the level that I know that I can.

"But this is it. Next season, Year #19, will be my last in the game."

Ablett thanked the Cats for the opportunity and being patient as he made his call.

Ablett has played 345 games for Geelong and Gold Coast, while Taylor is a 261-game veteran at the Cats.

afl football gary ablett

Top Stories

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health SYMPTOMS for the highly infectious but preventable disease don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers