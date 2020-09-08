ABC seeks Indigenous applicants in job ad

The ABC faces criticism by stating that a vacancy for a sought-after producer’s job is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only.

The ABC faces criticism by stating that a vacancy for a sought-after producer’s job is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only.

The ABC has been accused of "segmenting our community" by banning non-Indigenous applicants from a sought-after producer role.

The nation's publicly-funded broadcaster has listed a job for a full-time producer of news and states the vacancy is "open only to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants".

An Anglo female journalist aged in her 30s, who did not wish to be named but is looking for work, was shocked when she discovered she was unable to apply for the position due.

"The ABC producer job came up in my LinkedIn notifications and I immediately got excited because it's exactly the type of role I've been looking for," she said.

"I got such a shock when I realised I couldn't actually apply, because I'm a white woman."

She said it was incredibly disappointing given she had the right skills and experience for the job, but not "the right skin colour".

"It's so disheartening at a time when jobs in journalism are hard to find," the woman said.

The ABC’s job advertisement on LinkedIn.

It comes after a recent study of television news and current affairs by Media Diversity Australia found presenters, commentators and reporters on Australian television were predominantly from an Anglo-Celtic background.

The Institute of Public Affairs of Australia's director of communications Evan Mulholland said the race-specific advertisement was "outrageous".

"The ABC have decided to enforce divisive-identity politics into its hiring process," he said.

"Rather than seeing mainstream Australia has a unified nation, the ABC is deliberately segmenting and dividing our community into categories.

"It is no wonder the ABC removed the words "us" and "our values" in their editorial guidelines."

The full-time position is based in Sydney and on the listing it said the "ABC's a great place to work".

"We provide various opportunities for Indigenous staff including attention the national Indigenous staff conferences, activities during NAIDOC week, regular networking events and mentoring support," it said.

Mr Mulholland said Australians have "had a gutful of this divisive identity politics".

An ABC spokesman said under the Equal Employment Opportunity Act the broadcaster is required to "develop a program to eliminate discrimination and promote equal opportunity including for women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people".

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

Originally published as ABC excludes non-Indigenous applicants in job ad