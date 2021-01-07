Abbie hits back at star’s bikini comment

Things got tense on I’m A Celebrity last night, when one of the celebrities told a bikini-clad Abbie Chatfield she was “seeking attention”.

Abbie Chatfield called out one of her fellow camp mates after he made a comment about her bikini in a tense episode of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here last night.

The 25-year-old reality star, who debuted on Aussie screens on The Bachelor in 2019, was wearing a purple two-piece which drew criticism from AFL legend Robert 'Dipper' DiPierdomenico, 62.

Dipper told Chatfield, "You're not going out like that", with the influencer hitting back: "Dipper what does that joke mean?"

"You know when a father sees his daughter grow up and she's going out to see a boyfriend or whatever and walks out with a mini skirt … We're protective … Of you girls being hurt," Dipper argued.

Abbie Chatfield in the bikini in question.

Chatfield questioned why that should determine what a woman wears, to which Dipper said, "It's like you're … Seeking attention. Asking for …"

Chatfield immediately chimed in, "Asking for what?"

Quick to backtrack, Dipper said it was the "wrong explanation". "It's just, a father wants to make sure his girl feels safe out there," he added.

But it didn't end there. Chatfield asked Dipper if he would say the same thing to his son, referencing fellow camp mate, comedian Ash Williams.

"(What if) you saw Ash going down to the pool like that?"

"Yeah I said it to him before," Dipper said, before Chatfield rolled her eyes and left.

Abbie said Ash never cops criticism for walking around shirtless.

Taking to Instagram after the episode aired, Chatfield said she thought "Dip didn't mean anything by his comments" but that the generation gap is "no excuse".

"Ash Williams barely has hit shirt on and nothing is mentioned," she added. "Twitter is going off about how much they love him for le (sic) rig, but each pool scene is met with people telling me to put my tits away.

"We are told alter our behaviour because men are dangerous."

Chatfield has a fierce female following online and is often praised for calling out sexism.

She has previously said she was "sl*t-shamed" on The Bachelor, following an episode where she told Matt Agnew she was "horny".

