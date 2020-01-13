AB lands... and delivers huge BBL warning

New Brisbane Heat Import AB De Villiers talks to media after touching down in Brisbane ready to take on the BBL. Photo Lachie Millard

He's only been in Brisbane for 24 hours but Heat import AB de Villiers is ready to launch for new River City home when he graces the Gabba turf in a historic Big Bash debut on Tuesday afternoon.

De Villiers' arrival is the most highly anticipated in BBL history, leaving big-name signings like Stuart Broad, Chris Gayle and Kumar Sangakarra in his wake and, at 35, the South African remains one of the world's most prolific T20 batsman.

Far from a spent force, De Villiers joins Darren Lehmann's side in what he describes as "some of the best of (his) career" after starring for Tshwane Spartans in the Mzansi Super League, where he posted four 50s at an average of 46.43 across nine innings.

AB de Villiers fronts media for the first time as a Brisbane Heat player on Monday, Januar 13. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Now, the man of the moment is eager to bring that form to a Heat side fighting for their finals future following Saturday's 34-run loss in Perth.

"I've watched most of the games and those I've missed I've followed the scores live - it's been a good campaign so far," De Villiers said on Monday.

"We got on a nice run, won (three) in a row and unfortunately lost that last one but I think there's a lot of highlights in those first eight games and enough to take us forward and hopefully all the way."

To go all the way and end a seven-year title drought will take every drop of composure and experience De Villiers has to offer with Brisbane's chase-wobbles exposed earlier this season and star imports Tom Banton and Zahir Khan already off the books.

De Villiers has arrived in career-best form, having averaged nearly 46 in the recent Mzansi Super League. Photo Lachie Millard

Yet the superstar is already showing faith in his young side's ability to make their mark.

"Experience is irreplaceable, we've seen that in many T20 tournaments around the world but you've still got to get the job done so it doesn't mean you can be experienced and now everything will be easy," De Villiers said.

"I know what's required of me to make a play for the team, I'll use all the experience I can get and there's been some standout performance in this team so I think the team is in a really good place.

"There's been some high scores, lots of talent - I think Tom Banton did a fantastic job as an opener over here and hopefully I'll do a similar kind of job just only in the middle order."

Heat skipper Chris Lynn talks shop with de Villiers ahead of Tuesday’s BBL clash with Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba. Photo Lachie Millard

Ahead of his likely Gabba debut against the Adelaide Strikers, De Villiers admits he feels "butterflies" and pressure to perform during his short Brisbane stint - and that's a dangerous thing for BBL rivals to hear.

"I always do, I've said that many times before in my career. Wherever I play around the world whether it's a club game or the world cup semi finals, I feel the same kind of pressure when I go out to bat," De Villiers said.

"I've always felt that pressure on myself that I put on myself to perform at the best of my ability.

"I know the butterflies I'm getting in my stomach is a good sign generally and all I can do is go out there and enjoy myself, make sure I have a good influence on my teammates and hopefully I have an impact on the games with bat in hand as well."