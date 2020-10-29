'World of its own': Incredible property with DA for 'resort'

An executive property in Lennox Head, with DA approval for a new eco-retreat, is on the market.

WHAT does $6.5 million buy you in Lennox Head?

This "incredibly secluded and serene retreat", with two homes and an approved development application for a resort/retreat incorporating seven villas.

The property, in Tobin Close, has a shed, pool and storage infrastructure across 13 acres.

"This property offers a multitude of choices and opportunity to make this your ideal lifestyle change and/or investment development," the real estate listing states.

"There is no question this property has what it takes for the perceptive buyer.

"With the current infrastructure of a expansive main home and a second, newly finished four-bedroom home, large sheds and facilities already in place at this property, add then to the mix the already DA approved eco-tourism resort vision, and that it's ready for you to build, the opportunities are only limited by your imagination.

"There are so many ways to make this property work to your visions and with your own personal stamp.

"An incredibly secluded and serene retreat.

"This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own."

One of the proposed eco villas.

The main house has high ceilings, hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry, resort-style pool and entertaining area.

A second, newly-completed four-bedroom home has been built away from the main house.

The approved DA is for an eco-tourism retreat with seven luxury villas, a pool, pool cabana and tennis court.