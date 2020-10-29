Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An executive property in Lennox Head, with DA approval for a new eco-retreat, is on the market.
An executive property in Lennox Head, with DA approval for a new eco-retreat, is on the market.
News

'World of its own': Incredible property with DA for 'resort'

Rebecca Lollback
29th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHAT does $6.5 million buy you in Lennox Head?

This "incredibly secluded and serene retreat", with two homes and an approved development application for a resort/retreat incorporating seven villas.

The property, in Tobin Close, has a shed, pool and storage infrastructure across 13 acres.

"This property offers a multitude of choices and opportunity to make this your ideal lifestyle change and/or investment development," the real estate listing states.

"There is no question this property has what it takes for the perceptive buyer.

 

This executive property in Lennox Head is on the market.
This executive property in Lennox Head is on the market.

 

"With the current infrastructure of a expansive main home and a second, newly finished four-bedroom home, large sheds and facilities already in place at this property, add then to the mix the already DA approved eco-tourism resort vision, and that it's ready for you to build, the opportunities are only limited by your imagination.

"There are so many ways to make this property work to your visions and with your own personal stamp.

"An incredibly secluded and serene retreat.

"This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own."

 

One of the proposed eco villas.
One of the proposed eco villas.

 

The main house has high ceilings, hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen with a walk-in pantry, resort-style pool and entertaining area.

A second, newly-completed four-bedroom home has been built away from the main house.

The approved DA is for an eco-tourism retreat with seven luxury villas, a pool, pool cabana and tennis court.

lennox head northern rivers property
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business outlook improves, but govt support still needed

        Premium Content Business outlook improves, but govt support still needed

        News BUSINESS NSW’s quarterly Business Conditions Survey revealed the first bounce in business confidence in a year.

        SEVERE STORM WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds expected

        SEVERE STORM WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds expected

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for Northern Rivers

        Latest instalment in Mullum Madness coming to silver screen

        Premium Content Latest instalment in Mullum Madness coming to silver screen

        News Film delves into some of the creative ‘firsts’ in the alternative scene of the...

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys attacked by reporter

        Politics ‘Ms Maguire’: Gladys Berejiklian grilled by reporters over shredding scandal