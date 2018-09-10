Greens MPs slammed after Facebook outrage

Federal Greens MP Adam Bandt and the picture of his “sexy” wife Claudia Perkins.

A GREENS MP has been savaged for finding a woman attractive - his wife.

Federal member for Melbourne Adam Bandt had a weekend's worth of criticism after posting a photo of himself and wife Claudia Perkins on Facebook.

"With hot wife at Bangarra opening night of 'Dark Emu'," the post said.

The picture of the couple, a shoulders-up selfie, looked innocent enough, but Mr Bandt was accused of objectifying his wife in a sexist matter.

One comment on his post blasted the MP for "putting your wife out there for public consumption".

Another comment said: "Poor judgment".

"Women in the public eye are sexually objectified enough and you are alienating your progressive support base by contributing to that.

Federal Greens MP Adam Bandt has been compared to Donald Trump for calling his wife, wait for it..."hot". Adam Bandt and his wife Claudia Perkins

"Be more measured in your social media posts. This is not a public statement, it is a private one. Have a firm word with your social media adviser or hire one if you are in danger of misjudged Trumpish outbursts like this."

And yet another view was: "Does your wife have a name? Is she only defined by her relationship to you and her perceived attractiveness? I thought we were better than this." More than 1500 people commented on the Bandt post, but by today most were outraged by the outrage.

And several took an opportunity to give the Greens and "progressives" a touch-up.

One wrote: "Green voters approved caption : My consensual domestic life partner who is facially aesthetically satisfactory is with me."

And the joy of some was obvious.

Mr Bandt during Question Time in the House of Representatives. Picture: AAP

"His post and the comments are fantastic and hilarious! Bandt has exposed The Greens and their loony tunes supporters for the nutters they really are. I reckon it's done more to put people off the Greens than anything any one of us could do."

Mr Bandt has not been among the comment makers on his post.

Today he was again complimentary, but on safer ground. "Hi Perth. You do Spring well," he posted.

Ms Perkins used social media to calm down critics of her husband.

"It's OK everyone, I'm completely fine with this post," she wrote.

"It was just a reference to how hot we are for each other even after 11 years together."