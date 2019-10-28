A wicked show to enjoy with the family

ON STAGE: Students of Shiz University (Elise Harrold and Angelina Marchment), Galinda (Ella Jackowski), Fiyero (Luke Hogan) and Boq (Liam Gatt).

A VIVID reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz's most famous (or infamous) characters - the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch.

The musical opens as a Ballina Players production on November 8.

The show follows green-skinned star Elphaba from birth to college and through the life-changing events which eventually label her 'wicked'.

The musical also introduces spoiled rich girl Galinda, local prince and heartthrob Fiyero and even the Wizard of Oz himself, a troubled man very unlike the one you may remember.

Fiyero, played by Luke Hogan (a newcomer to Ballina Players) has arrived as a new student at Shiz University. Galinda (Ella Jackowski) is instantly enamoured, however Munchkin Boq (Liam Gatt), who is in love with Galinda, tries to keep them apart. Galinda's two friends Pfannee (Angelina Marchant) and Shenshen (Elise Harrold) assist in her quest to win Fiyero's heart.

Wicked is being led by an experienced production team: Director Jacquie McCalman has previously directed successful junior musicals The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

Assistant director is Iesha Williams, musical director is Ben Ryan and choreographer is Anna Jaques assisted by Abby McCalman and Bethany Young.

They are supported by a team assisting with set construction, sound, lighting, costumes and props.

Tickets are available at Just Funkin Music, 124 River St, Ballina, 66862440 (a $2 booking fee applies) or online at ballinaplayers.com.au (no booking fee). All shows are at 8pm except for matinees on Sunday which are at 2pm.