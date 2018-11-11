‘Monkey’ slur sparks racism storm

Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young was the target of the racial abuse. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

FORMER stars have called for a spectator ejected from the A-League game between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar to receive a life ban for his racial comment.

The alleged incident happened during Saturday's game in Mudgee and involved Jamie Young, who is of Sri Lankan and Scottish descent.

The Herald Sun reported the 33-year-old was called a "monkey" by the fan before Young responded.

Archie Thompson and Mark Bosnich called for the spectator to received a life ban after the incident

"There's no room for that in life, full stop. He should be banned for 10 years,'" goalkeeper Bosnich said on Fox Sports.

Striker Thompson called for an even tougher punishment.

"I think not 10 years, life. We can't tolerate that sort of stuff," he said on the same program.

The Wanderers responded to the allegations on Sunday morning, condemning the action.

"The Western Sydney Wanderers condemn in the strongest possible manner the racist conduct of an individual at yesterday's match against Brisbane Roar at Glen Willow Regional Sports Stadium," a statement read.

"This behaviour is deplorable and not acceptable at any Wanderers event, just like it should not be accepted anywhere in society.

Most Wanderers fans were respectful and in full voice in Mudgee.

"The Western Sydney Wanderers would like to extend a sincere apology to Jamie Young for being subjected to such behaviour.

"We applaud and are extremely proud of those Wanderers supporters in the immediate vicinity to this individual who promptly, and vociferously, objected to the behaviour demonstrated and alerted authorities to have the offender removed from the venue.

"This individual is not to be welcomed back to any Wanderers fixture."

Fairfax Media cited a Football Federation Australia spokesman who confirmed the incident would be investigated.

The spectator was also condemned on social media.

Roar coach John Aloisi hailed the fighting qualities of his side after they fought back from a disastrous start to secure a 2-2 A-League draw against the Wanderers in Mudgee.

Two goals in the first 17 minutes to Spaniard Oriel Riera on Saturday put the Wanderers in pole position on a fine surface in the NSW country town, which Aloisi rated the best in Australia.

Goals to Alex Lopez and Adam Taggart in 11 minutes either side of half-time earned a third point in four games for the still winless Roar. Both sides had chances to get maximum points.

Wanderers' substitute Jaushua Sotirio came closest, hitting the post with a curling left-foot effort in the 80th minute.

The Wanderers and Roar played out a 2-all draw.

"A great comeback from the players," Aloisi said.

"We had a difficult trip back from Perth last week and then another difficult one here and it just seemed like the players took a while to get their legs going.

"But once they did we started to show the football we can play. "I thought we started to play some really good stuff and control the game especially the second half."

Wanderers coach Markus Babbel rated it his team's worst performance of the season.

He said they lost their structure and felt they dropped too deep instead of going for the kill in the period immediately after Riera's second goal," he said.

"If we pushed the next 10 minutes more energy in this game maybe we can score the third one, then I think the game is finished.

"But we brought Brisbane back with poor body language, we dropped, we were not attacking anymore, we were not pressing anymore.

'We lost many challenges and (made) many mistakes with the ball. Passing wasn't good from us."

- with AAP