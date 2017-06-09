A truck carrying nuts has rolled on Lismore road

Truck rollover near Binna Burra road on the Bangalow Road.

UPDATE 3.09pm: A MACADAMIA truck travelling west has rolled on the Bangalow-Lismore Road near Binna Burra Road just after 1.30pm today.

The driver was able to safely exit the truck.

The truck, carrying nuts and fuel, has ended up on its side, spilling the load.

The Goonellabah Hazmat, Bangalow NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS crews were called to assist.

The diesel spill has been contained.

A crane has been called to help right the truck.

Thursday 14.36pm: THERE are reports a macadamia truck has rolled over on the Bangalow-Lismore Road, near Binna burra Road, at Binna Burra.

Emergency services are in attendance.

Both lanes have been affected, with stop/slow traffic management in place.

Drivers have been asked to allow extra travel time and to exercise caution on the road.