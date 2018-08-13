Menu
Login
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass
Breaking

Cattle trapped after truck rolls in ditch

Jacqueline Munro
by
13th Aug 2018 4:01 PM

UPDATE 5.21pm: A DOZER is being brought in to remove a truck that rolled into a ditch on the Summerland Way this afternoon.

Portable yards will be set up to hold cattle until another truck and ramps can be brought in to transport them.

Unfortunately, some cattle needed to be euthanised at the scene.

 

UPDATE 5.00pm: A DOUBLE semi-trailer carrying cattle towards Casino has tipped on its side and ended up in a ditch on Summerland Way south of Crawfords Road.

The driver of the truck is believed to be uninjured, but the cattle are trapped in the trailers.

Work is underway to release the cattle and determine if any cattle have been injured.

Police, highway patrol, Rural Fire Service, NSW Fire and Rescue, a Richmond Valley Council ranger and a vet are all on scene.

Alternating stop and go is in place while the cattle and truck are removed.

Caution should be exercised near the scene and extra travel time allowed.

 

Original story: A TRUCK has crashed on the Summerland Way at Coombell Road, south of Casino.

It is believed a cattle truck has tipped over with livestock on board.

Traffic is affected in both directions and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Emergency services are on their way.

cattle truck crash coombell northern rivers crash summerland way
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners