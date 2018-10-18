Menu
Horror scenes as worker dies in trench

by Shireen Khalil
18th Oct 2018 8:14 AM

A CONSTRUCTION worker has died after falling into a water-filled trench in the western suburbs of Perth, despite his workmates desperately trying to save him.

It is understood the construction worker fell into a 3m-deep ditch and became trapped at a construction site on Harvey Street in Mosman Park.

His colleagues tried to save him by getting into the water and trying to pull him out, before making an emergency call at about 2.30pm. Nearby onlookers passed the man a hose pipe to try and help him breath, 9 News reported , but sadly, he could not be saved.

Firefighters and an urban search and rescue team were sent to the scene.

 

The worker fell into a ditch full of dirt and water in front of his colleagues who tried to save him before making a desperate call to emergency services. Picture: 7 News
The worker fell into a ditch full of dirt and water in front of his colleagues who tried to save him before making a desperate call to emergency services. Picture: 7 News

 

It took crews up to eight hours to retrieve his body, using specialised equipment. Picture: 7 News
It took crews up to eight hours to retrieve his body, using specialised equipment. Picture: 7 News

It took crews up to eight hours to retrieve his body, using specialised equipment.

Witnesses reportedly heard the man screaming that his leg was stuck.

Police and WorkSafe will now launch an investigation into how the fatal accident unfolded, 7 News reported.

It is the second workplace death in WA this week after a tree lopper, aged in his 40s, was struck by a branch while in a cherry picker in Waroona on Tuesday.

