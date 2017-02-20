31°
A splash of cash for community

20th Feb 2017 7:08 AM
CASH AVAILABLE: At the launch of the ETC community fund's grants are (from left) ETC chair Rod McKelvey and previous recipients from the House With No Steps, local initiatives co-ordinator Tori Smith and area manager Tina Purdon.
CASH AVAILABLE: At the launch of the ETC community fund's grants are (from left) ETC chair Rod McKelvey and previous recipients from the House With No Steps, local initiatives co-ordinator Tori Smith and area manager Tina Purdon.

THE not-for-profit company Enterprise and Training Company Limited (ETC), which has an office in Ballina, has $120,000 it wants to give away to community groups.

ETC chair Rod McKelvey said community organisations could apply for a grant from the ETC Community Support Fund for up to $10,000.

The grant program has been running for five years, and local organisations like the Ballina-based TS Lismore navy cadet unit

and the House With No Steps are previous recipients of cash.

The House with No Steps (HWNS) used its grant to kick-start the pilot project Creative Collaborations.

HWNS area manager Tina Purdon said Creative Collaborations was made up of young adults with a disability attending the HWNS Ballina Day Service.

"Participants have been producing artwork within the context of their day program since the beginning of 2014,” Ms Purdon said.

"The ETC grant funded a market stall to give the young people with a disability the opportunity to display and sell their art, in a genuine community and artisan marketplace.”

Mr McKelvey said the fund was designed to help organisations "reduce disadvantage, generate opportunity, increase support services and/or build capacity in the communities in which we operate.”

Mr McKelvey said applications would be assessed based on how well they align with ETC's focus on employment and training.

For more information and to apply for a grant, see the website etcltd.com.au/csf

Ballina Shire Advocate

Topics:  ballina community groups enterprise and training company etc

