Donald Trump and Robert Mueller.
Trump ‘did not conspire with Russia’

by Gavin Fernando and AP
25th Mar 2019 7:21 AM

A special counsel investigation has not found evidence of US President Donald's Trump's election campaign or its associates conspiring with Russia.

"The special counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential Election," Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter to Congress.

The report is divided into two parts. The first delves into the results of Mr Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the federal election.

The second element involved the Kremlin's efforts to conduct computer hacking operations to gather and spread information to influence the election.

The letter notes Russian government actors successfully hacked into computers and obtained emails from people affiliated with the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party organisations.

"Based on these activities, the Special Counsel brought criminal charges against a number of Russian military officers for conspiring to hack into computers in the United States for purposes of influencing the election," the letter states.

"But... the Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

"While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Mr Barr quotes Mr Mueller as saying.

