A FAMILY AFFAIR: From left: manager 'long lost uncle' Wayne, followed by Mark and Sue Astley, Jamie Eaton and Blake Astley. Alf Boston

WHEN Mark Astley was approached by Knauf Plasterboard to see if he was interested in joining their ranks as a local distributor, he thought 'Sure, why not?'.

When it came to choosing his staff, Mark didn't have to look very far.

Not only is Mark working with his wife Sue, but he has also recruited his son Blake and Sue's son Jamie, to work alongside him as the company's sale representatives.

Mark has over 40 years of experience in the building game and said that he is very excited to be able to bring this new locally-owned and operated family business to the area.

"The response we've received from the community has been fantastic,” he said.

The family are familiar faces in the Ballina region, having been in the area for more than 25 years, and are the owners of Ballina's Summerland Continuous Guttering.

When asked about how he feels having Blake and Jamie working with him, Mark said he didn't hesitate.

"In four or five years time, we can retire and then they can pay us a wage,” Mark laughs.

For the past two years, Blake has been installing gutterguards with his own business, while Jamie has recently moved back from Tasmania, where he was a chef, to be closer to his family.

"It's a real family business,” Mark said proudly.

The family is very close, and often holiday together, something which Sue admits will become a problem once the business is really up and going.

"We usually all go away together as a family, but now someone will have to stay behind and run the business,” she laughs.

Sue said that it is "good to have the family all together”.

Blake and Jamie have previously worked together, so they know they can work together again with no issues.

"We just all know what we're doing and we get on and do it,” Blake said.

The company's new manager Wayne has over 40 years of experience in the plastering business and didn't hesitate to jump on board with the new venture.

"He can be our long lost uncle!” Jamie announces, to everyone's laughter.

Astley Building Group can supply all plasterboard, villaboard and insulation, as well as any tools you may need. They also stock compounds and fixings, as well as commercial and residential steel, ceiling and roof battens.

The new business services the entire Northern Rivers, from Yamba out to Tenterfield and up to the Tweed.

Astley Building Group will be open from 6am to 4pm during weekdays.

Astley Building Group are now located in their new premises at 40-42 De-Havilland Cres in Ballina. Phone 6681 4560.

Their existing business, Summerland Continuous Guttering, have also moved from Cessna Cr. into the complex. Phone 6686 9205.