A profitable partnership

FUNDRAISER: The East Ballina Lions Club has raised $3500 through their drought appeal.

FUNDRAISER: The East Ballina Lions Club has raised $3500 through their drought appeal. Jacqueline Munro

EAST Ballina Lions Club members are "very grateful” to the community for supporting their recent drought relief appeal.

Partnering with Ballina Fair Shopping Centre, the club held a fundraising day at the shopping centre on August 23.

Members of East Ballina Lions Club collected donations at the centre's entrances, and raised $1884.

Throughout August, there was also a range of money tins scattered throughout the centre, and due to the community's generosity, the club raised just short of $950.

"It was fantastic,” Lions member Bob Morgan said.

"People gave money freely. Many of them were just happy to help in whichever way they could.”

Including a donation from the club, Mr Morgan said East Ballina Lions Club would be donating $3500 to the drought effort.

"We wouldn't be able to help as much ... without Joanna's help,” he said.

"Ballina Fair really bent over backwards to help us.”

Ballina Fair Shopping Centre's retail marketing manager Joanna Wilkinson didn't hesitate to jump on-board when the club approached her about partnering for a drought appeal.

"The Lions generously give up their time, and they don't get paid. Helping them to raise some money for farmers in need was the least we could do,” she said.

By working with the Lions Club, Joanna knew 100 per cent of the money raised would go directly where it was needed most.

"With some charities and appeals, some of the funds may get absorbed for things such as administration ... but with the Lions, you know that every single cent they raised gets dispersed to where it needs to go,” she said.

Many businesses within the shopping centre "really got on-board”.

"We have stores like Bakers Delight, who really backed us and ran a decorate-a-donut appeal,” she said.

"Or the Coffee Club, who gave away 100 vouchers for free coffees.”

We were "blown away by the generosity of our patrons”, she said.