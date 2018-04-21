Menu
Elky Blackburn is the newest member of the McClymont clan.
Music

A cute new member for The McClymonts

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Apr 2018 11:14 AM

ONE OF New South Wales' favourite sisters, Mollie McClymont, welcomed a new bundle of joy into the world on Thursday.

Elky Blackburn was born to Mollie and Aaron, a sister for their son Ned.

Mollie wrote on Instagram that she and Aaron has not sopped kissing and cuddling her since she arrived.

In 2016, the two welcomed Ned into their lives. Now their family of four is complete.

The McClymonts are hitting the road for a huge national tour from the end of July to the beginning of December in celebration of their latest single Like We Used To.

Sam, Mollie and Brooke McClymont on the 2018 CMC Music Awards red carpet.
