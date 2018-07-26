Kmart fans shame mum over pantry photo

Can you see the problem with this pantry?

Can you see the problem with this pantry?

A MUM, who took to Facebook for advice on how to store her toddler's snacks in a pantry, has been met with criticism over some of the food choices she's made for her son.

Carlie, who posted a photograph to a Kmart fan page, asked what was the best way was to store snacks for her son and husband.

But instead of receiving advice, Carlie's pantry photo of popcorn, fruit cups and cereal boxes, was met with criticism, with one user questioning if she should be a mother.

A mum took to a Kmart fan page on Facebook to seek advice, but was met with hostility.

"In todays day and age with so many overweight and unhealthy kids, it's not good to see so much junk being fed to them," one person posted in response to the photo.

"If people don't want negative comments, don't post this stuff."

"Eating healthy is actually so much cheaper and really not that hard," another added. "Especially just for simple snacks. I used to be 103kg because of the sh*t in this photo and my lack of my parents teaching me and buying the right foods.

"If she's too busy to feed a 3-year-old a banana instead of letting him help himself to a pack of chips then maybe she shouldn't have a 3-year-old."

One woman questioned whether Carlie should be a mother.

The post, which received more than 300 comments within the first hour of being uploaded, has since been removed by the administrator.

Speaking to news.com.au, Carlie said she was "super surprised" by the reaction to her photo, especially considering she was simply asking for storage advice.

"I wasn't too offended, everyone is entitled to their opinion," she said.

"It was a snap shot into my son's and the rest of my household's snacks. They didn't see inside my fridge, my fruit bowl and freezer."

Another woman suggested alternate snacks, and bragged about her own pantry rather than give advice on how to organise Carlie’s.

The mother of one, who lives in Sydney, said despite the negative comments on this particular post - she will continue to use the platform in the future.

"Some of the mothers have been so supportive in that group," Carlie said.

"I got quite a few inbox messages after the post got taken down for support. Some mothers just have very strong opinions and that's fine for their household, but every family is different. "They may not agree with what I do and that's fine, but mothers should build each other up not rip into each other.

"But that's the world we live in unfortunately."