‘A massage a day keeps the vet away’

RASTUS is a champion pooch but after a long-lived career now craves a remedial massage to ease his sore muscles.

The nine-year-old Kelpie was a state-winning obedience dog but now lives in a world of pain with arthritis and hip dysplasia.

Gold Coast dog Masseuse Jayne Horner helps hundreds of dogs with sore muscles or just to simply relax. Pictured at client Ingrid Irwin's home in Nerang. Ingrid Irwin with her dog Rastus and Jayne Horner. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Owner Ingrid Irwin said her "best friend" was reliant on daily pain medication but after finding Jane Horner, a dog masseuse, he felt "much better".

"The condition finished his career and there is no cure," she said.

"But massages help with his mobility and flexibility as well as reducing muscle tightness.

"Now no pain medication is in sight. Most importantly he really enjoys it.

"Now I want one too."

Gold Coast dog masseuse Jayne Horner says dogs can benefit greatly from massage. Pictured at client Ingrid Irwin's home in Nerang. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Paws and Unwind owner Jane Horner said her mobile canine massage business was "making a difference".

"I love seeing a dogs, like Rastus, totally relax and fall asleep while they are having their massage," the qualified canine myofunctional therapist said.

"Massaging dogs is actually very relaxing for me too."

Ms Horner said massages were beneficial for every dog, especially those with arthritis and anxiety.

"It can help dogs relax and unwind, warm up or cool down after sport, post-injury, or as a special treat to say thank you for being a best friend."

Jayne Horner with her dog Daisy and Ingrid Irwin with her dog Rastus. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

She said Gold Coasters wanting to give their pooch a massage should research some simple massage techniques online, apply gentle pressure, and adjust depending on your dogs body language.

"Give it a try - your dog will thank you for it."