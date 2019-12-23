Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FATAL CRASH: A US citizen, 45, died on Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Eltham Rd, Eltham.
FATAL CRASH: A US citizen, 45, died on Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Eltham Rd, Eltham.
News

Man dies after car crashes into tree

Alison Paterson
23rd Dec 2019 9:12 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the news no family wants at any time of year, let alone in the lead up to Christmas.

Richmond police District Inspector Darren Cloake said on Sunday afternoon a man died when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

"The man aged 45 died around 4,30pm after the NSW registered Jeep Patriot he was driving on Eltham Rd exited the roadway and hit a tree," he said.

"The accident was witnessed by a number of people and emergency services were contacted and arrived at the scene.

"But the man was pronounced deceased."

Insp Cloake said the man was yet to be formally identified.

He said it is understood the man was on a student via and was attending the Envirotech campus at Byron Bay.

Insp Cloake said the man was a US citizen from Branson in Missouri.

"It appeared the man was driving to the airport to collect a friend." he said.

"We have notified the US Consulate and the brief of evidence being prepared for the coroner."

eltham fatal car crash lismore police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Best TV shows of this decade

    Best TV shows of this decade
    • 23rd Dec 2019 11:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The must-have reading list to send Santa

        premium_icon The must-have reading list to send Santa

        News Top books to fill Christmas stockings for kids, teenagers and adults.

        'This is the kindest death I can give my family and friends'

        premium_icon 'This is the kindest death I can give my family and friends'

        Health Laura Henkel left a final message before choosing death.

        Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        premium_icon Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        News DOUBLE demerit points will be in force throughout the holiday season, with police...

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed